In Pictures: Jubilee parties held across the East
Street parties and celebrations are taking place across the east of England to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
In Essex, 1,000 people turned up for a party in Halstead Public Gardens. Mayor Jackie Pell said the local community was "very loyal to the Queen".
In nearby Colchester, a 42-gun salute was fired by the 7th Parachute Regiment Royal Horse Artillery in Lower Castle Park.
More parties are being held across the region over the weekend.