In Pictures: Jubilee parties held across the East

Residents in Stevenage getting into the spirit of things at a street party

Street parties and celebrations are taking place across the east of England to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

In Essex, 1,000 people turned up for a party in Halstead Public Gardens. Mayor Jackie Pell said the local community was "very loyal to the Queen".

In nearby Colchester, a 42-gun salute was fired by the 7th Parachute Regiment Royal Horse Artillery in Lower Castle Park.

More parties are being held across the region over the weekend.

Richard Smith
Rosemary Winters, seated left, celebrated in Colchester with her family
More party lovers in Stevenage, Hertfordshire
There was a party in the park in North Wootton, near King's Lynn in Norfolk
There was royalist revelry in Kenny Lind Park, Norwich
Pipers entertained those at the Royal British Legion in Wymondham, Norfolk
The town crier kicked off celebrations in Snettisham, Norfolk
Groups gathered on the green in Hunstanton, Norfolk
Cadets preparing for the parade in King's Lynn, Norfolk
A turbine was lit up in Swaffham, Norfolk
In Dunstable, a beacon was lit by the Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire Helen Nellis and the Mayor of Dunstable Liz Jones
In Sandringham, Norfolk, a beacon was lit surrounded by flags
A scout group lit a beacon in Braughing, Hertfordshire
People in Ipswich, Suffolk, gathered for the lighting of a beacon
The landmark spire of St Mary's Snettisham, Norfolk, was illuminated for the Platinum Jubilee

