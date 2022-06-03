Man seriously injured after assault on M25 near Waltham Abbey
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an assault on the M25, police said.
Essex Police said it was called to the hard shoulder of the anti-clockwise carriageway between junctions 25 and 26, near Waltham Abbey, at 17:25 BST on Thursday.
The man's injuries were "not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing", the force said.
A 37-year-old man from London has been arrested on suspicion of GBH.
He was also arrested on suspicion of failing to stop and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.
The force has appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact officers.
