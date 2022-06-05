Chelmsford police make 16 arrests at Creamfields festival
Sixteen people were arrested at the inaugural Creamfields South Festival for a variety of offences, mostly drugs-related, police said.
The electronic dance music festival was held in Hylands Park, Chelmsford, Essex for the first time at the weekend.
Police said it also made arrests on suspicion of theft, assault, sexual assault and offences related to the Public Order Act.
Supt Nick Morris said most people were "well behaved" and in "good spirits".
"Our policing operations for the festival were a success this year with just a small number of crimes reported to us," he added.
The festival, which began in Winchester, Hampshire, before moving to Liverpool, is celebrating 25 years this year.
It has been held in Daresbury, Cheshire since 2006 - now known as Creamfields North - and launched its South site in Essex this year.
DJs David Guetta and Fat Boy Slim took to the main stage on Friday, with Calvin Harris headlining on Saturday night.
