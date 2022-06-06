Scan results of brain-damaged Archie Battersbee may be 'hard to bear'
Test results on a boy with brain damage who is at the centre of a life-support dispute may be "very hard to bear", a High Court judge has been told.
Archie Battersbee, 12, was found unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April.
Specialists at the Royal London Hospital in east London believed it was "highly likely" he was dead and said his life support treatment should end.
Archie's parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, disagree.
Barrister Fiona Paterson, who is leading the legal team for Barts Health NHS Trust - the trust that governs the hospital in Whitechapel, indicated that further scans had been carried out.
"The scans, once they are interpreted, paint a picture that may be very hard to bear," she told the court in London.
"[A doctor has said] that very sadly Archie's digestive system is no longer absorbing nourishment properly as a result of his brain injury."
High Court judge Mrs Justice Arbuthnot has heard that Archie suffered brain damage in an incident at home in early April.
His mother, Ms Dance believes he may have been taking part in an online challenge at the time.
Her son has never regained consciousness.
Previous hearings were told by specialists that they believed Archie was "brain-stem dead".
Ms Dance has said she believed her son was "still in there" and that he "needs more time" to recover.
The final hearing for the case in the Family Division of the High Court is due to end on Wednesday.
