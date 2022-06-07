Essex grandma gets Jubilee award for bleed kit fundraising
- Published
A woman who raised funds for life-saving first aid kits in memory of her fatally stabbed grandson has been given a Platinum Jubilee Champion award.
Volunteer Julie Taylor, 56, was recognised for her services to charity.
Her grandson, Liam Taylor, 19, died in an attack outside a pub in Writtle, near Chelmsford in Essex, in 2020 and three men were jailed for his murder.
Mrs Taylor said it was "a privilege" to be among 70 people to receive the awards.
She was presented with her award at a ceremony at The Oval cricket ground in south London.
"It's an absolutely prestigious award and means so much to me," she said.
"You just don't think you deserve it; I'm so honoured to accept this, in particular for the knife crime work."
Mrs Taylor and others fundraised for dozens of public-access bleed control kits containing a tourniquet, bandages and a foil blanket, in her grandson's name, "so Liam was not murdered in vain".
She recently raised £11,000 in 10 months to help place the kits in venues and public places.
Mrs Taylor who also runs a charity cafe and has been volunteering for 10 years.
She has also been involved in helping with the training of police family liaison officers and goes into schools to talk about the dangers of carrying knives.
The bleed control bags she has bought have been distributed to pubs and community groups across Essex, and as far afield as Great Yarmouth in Norfolk and Tottenham, in north London.
If you, or someone you know, have been affected by bereavement, the BBC Action Line has details of organisations that may be able to help
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk