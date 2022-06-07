Essex Police catch up with stolen car 12 minutes after 999 call
- Published
Police caught up with a stolen car and made an arrest 12 minutes after receiving the initial 999 call.
Essex Police's control room received a report at 00:49 BST of a suspected stolen Audi before dispatching officers who were close behind the car at 00:51.
Officers were involved in a 10-minute pursuit in the Southend area, until the driver of the car lost control and crashed into a traffic light.
The vehicle was recovered and a suspect arrested.
We have a really good result today from our dispatchers on #Southend & @EPSouthend LPT.— Force Control Room (@EPControlRoom) June 7, 2022
Report of a stolen car comes into FCR at 00:49, dispatchers immediately circulate to officers and the ANPR team; 2 minutes later at 00:51 they were behind the vehicle which made off at speed.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk