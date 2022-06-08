Man charged with murder of lecturer Dr Antonella Castelvedere
A man has been charged with the murder of a University of Suffolk lecturer.
Ertan Ersoy, 50, of Wickham Road, Colchester is accused of killing Dr Antonella Castelvedere at a house in the road on 1 June.
The 52-year-old was found injured after Essex Police were called to the address shortly after 11:45 BST and died shortly afterwards. A man was also found injured at the property.
Mr Ersoy is due to appear before magistrates in Colchester later.
The force said it was continuing to gather witness accounts and other evidence and would "welcome any more information others can offer".
Det Ch Insp Antony Alcock said: "This was an isolated incident and there is no threat posed to the wider public in Colchester."
The University of Suffolk said it was "deeply saddened by the untimely death" of its member of staff.
"Antonella was a widely respected and well-liked member of staff at the university, where she was an outstanding academic in English and Critical Writing," a statement said.
