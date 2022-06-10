Shoeburyness health centre plan is fantastic news, residents say
Residents who have been campaigning for a new health centre for 10 years said it was "fantastic" plans were being put in place.
A consultation is being held to get the views of locals on four possible sites for the centre in Shoeburyness, Essex.
Peter Lovett, vice-chairman of Shoeburyness Residents' Association, said: "It is fantastic news.
"We've been fighting for this for the last 10 to 15 years to get a better service in Shoebury."
He added: "It's great they are finally doing this after so many years of waiting. Our doctors are getting stressed and are overloaded so it is very much needed."
The four options for the centre include using the existing health centre site in Campfield Road, land in Gunners Park, the derelict Shoebury House site in Ness Road or the Thorpedene clinic, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'Spades in the ground'
James Moyies, Conservative councillor for Shoeburyness, said: "This will be so much more than just a health centre.
"It will be a health and wellbeing centre with so much more in it.
"Work should start next year. We need to see spades in the ground as soon as possible."
The public consultation will take place at the Salvation Army hall in Frobisher Way on 16 June, from 15:00 to 20:00 BST.
