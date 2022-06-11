New M11 junction hopes to reduce Harlow congestion
A new £39.5m motorway junction has opened in an attempt to reduce congestion on the road.
Junction 7a on the M11 near Harlow, Essex, was paid for by Essex County Council and National Highways.
The scheme also included the widening of the B183 Gilden Way/Sheering Road and the installation of a new link road to connect the two.
Lesley Wagland, from the council, said: "It's going to address a congestion bottleneck."
The Conservative councillor, cabinet member for infrastructure, added it would help "give access for more opportunities for public transport and cycling".
The junction creates a new east-west link and a second access point to and from Harlow.
Conservative MP for the town, Robert Halfon, said it would "reduce traffic across the town and bring further investment into Harlow".
The leader of the opposition on Harlow Council, Labour's Chris Vince, said he was "very pleased to support" the road scheme.
"It's good news for Harlow, not just for residents but for businesses as well," he added.
