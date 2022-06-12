Frinton-on-Sea former care home fire started deliberately say crews
A blaze at a former care home that needed 30 firefighters to extinguish was thought to have been started deliberately, a fire service said.
Essex County Fire and Rescue crews tackled the flames at Connaught Avenue, Frinton-on-Sea, on Saturday afternoon.
Nick Singleton, from the service, said firefighters worked in "arduous conditions".
He said crews stopped the fire from spreading to the whole building, but about 40% of it had been destroyed.
