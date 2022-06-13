M25: Plans to upgrade junction 28 at Brentwood going on show
- Published
Plans to upgrade one of the busiest junctions on the M25 will go on show to the public on Wednesday.
Up to 7,500 vehicles per hour pass through junction 28 at Brentwood in Essex at peak times.
National Highways plans to build a two-lane loop road, change the position of slip roads and widen the anti-clockwise carriageway.
Project manager Zachary Pepper said the works would "reduce congestion, improve journey times and improve safety".
The junction "suffers from long queues and heavy congestion daily", National Highways said,
Events will be held in Grays, Brentwood, Ingatestone and Romford to offer more information on the project.
Work will include a two-lane loop road for traffic travelling from the M25 anti-clockwise onto the A12 eastbound, relocating the A12 eastbound exit slip road and M25 anti-clockwise entry slip road and widening the M25 anti-clockwise.
Construction work is due to start in October and completed by summer 2025.
