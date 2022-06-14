Archie Battersbee vigil after judge rules treatment should stop
Dozens of people attended a vigil outside a hospital after a judge ruled life support treatment for a brain-damaged boy in a coma should stop.
Archie Battersbee, 12, was found unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April.
Doctors at the Royal London Hospital told the High Court it was "highly likely" he was "brain-stem dead".
People joined Archie's mother outside the hospital on Monday evening to say prayers and release balloons.
Archie's mother Hollie Dance said she was "devastated" by Monday's High Court ruling and the family planned to appeal.
The court previously heard that Archie suffered brain damage during an incident at home, which his mother believed may have been related to an online challenge.
He has not regained consciousness since.
In a written ruling, Mrs Justice Arbuthnot concluded Archie died at noon on 31 May based on MRI scans that day.
Archie's mother, and his father Paul Battersbee, disagreed with the hospital and have been supported by the Christian Legal Centre campaigning organisation.
In a statement issued after the court decision, Ms Dance said she felt "sickened" that the hospital and judge had not taken into account the wishes of the family and added she did "not believe Archie has been given enough time".
Writing on Facebook, Ms Dance called for people to join her in a vigil for Archie.
"Your support has been amazing and I am truly blessed to have Archie as my son. He has made me a proud mother," she wrote.
"May I please call upon all of you to attend a vigil for him.
"I am calling upon all faith leaders, supporters from all communities and politicians to attend and pray for my son that God hears his voice and grants him healing. Thank you."
The vigil was held outside the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel at about 19:00 BST.
Prayers were said and people released purple heart-shaped balloons as they shouted "come on, Arch, come on Arch".
Speaking after the ruling on Monday, Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, said: "We will continue to stand with the family and continue to pray for a miracle."
