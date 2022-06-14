E-scooter rider, 21, dies in Harlow crash
- Published
An e-scooter rider has died in an early morning collision with a car.
The 21-year-old man was involved in a crash at Westfield in Harlow, shortly after 05:00 BST on Wednesday, 8 June, Essex Police said.
The rider, who was from the town but is not being named by police, was taken to hospital in a critical condition where he died later.
Police said an investigation was under way to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision.
The force said his family was being supported.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.