Archie Battersbee: Family of boy ruled dead prepare appeal bid
- Published
A family is preparing an appeal after a judge ruled life-support treatment for a brain-damaged boy in a coma should stop.
Archie Battersbee, 12, was found unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April.
On Monday the High Court agreed with doctors at the Royal London Hospital that he was probably "brain-stem dead".
His parents said his heart was still beating and wanted treatment to continue.
Archie's mother Hollie Dance said she was "devastated" by the ruling that his treatment should stop.
In a written ruling, Mrs Justice Arbuthnot concluded Archie died at noon on 31 May based on MRI scans that day.
Archie's mother and his father Paul Battersbee have been supported by the Christian Legal Centre.
A spokesman for the campaign organisation said relatives would ask Mrs Justice Arbuthnot to give them the go-ahead to mount an appeal in the Family Division of the High Court on Monday.
The family must first establish that they have an arguable case and gain permission to appeal, before an appeal hearing is staged.
The court previously heard that Archie suffered brain damage during an incident at home, which his mother believed may have been related to an online challenge.
He has not regained consciousness since.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk