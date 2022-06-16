Black Notley care home staff praised for quick thinking during fire
- Published
Sixteen residents had to be led to safety by care home staff after fire broke out at their nursing home on Wednesday.
Emergency crews attended the blaze at Longmead Court nursing home, in Black Notley, Essex, which left the entire ground floor smoke-logged.
No one was injured and staff were praised for their "quick-thinking", Essex Fire and Rescue Service said.
The cause of the fire was recorded as accidental, it added.
Howard Midwood, Saffron Walden station manager, said: "I'd like to thank watch manager Paul Curtis and his crew from Saffron Walden who were in the area and first on scene - they did an excellent job of getting the fire under control as quickly as possible.
"The employees at this care home were also quick-thinking and did the right thing in getting everyone out safely and letting our firefighters tackle the fire.
"We really appreciate their support."
He confirmed the fire was put out at 18:07 BST, with most of the damage to the kitchen area "contained".
Longmead Court has been contacted for comment.
