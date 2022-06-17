In Pictures: People flock to Essex beach as temperatures soar
As temperatures soared above 30C (86F) on Friday, hundreds flocked to Mersea Island on the Essex coast. A spot favoured by kite surfers, the beaches of West Mersea combined strong sun with a moderate breeze.
Photography: Laurence Cawley
