Stabbings and disorder cause Southend dispersal order
- Published
A 24-hour dispersal order has been put in place at a seaside town after two people were stabbed.
Essex Police said the order, which covers the seafront at Southend-on-Sea, will remain in place until 21:30 BST.
It said there were a number of incidents of disorder on Friday night, including the stabbings, neither of which were life-threatening.
Insp David Gardiner said he wanted people "to enjoy Southend in the sun in peace, without fear of risk".
Officers were given stop and search powers on Friday, under a Section 60 Authority, and the dispersal order was put in place at 21:30 BST.
Insp Gardiner said: "We are directing officers from elsewhere in the county to support again today."
