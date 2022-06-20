Archie Battersbee: Family of boy ruled dead seeks appeal
The mother of a 12-year-old boy in a coma said she has told him they face "the biggest battle of our lives" as they seek to appeal against a ruling his life support treatment should stop.
Archie Battersbee, 12, was found unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April.
Last week the High Court agreed with doctors at the Royal London Hospital that he was "brain-stem dead".
His relatives are back in court later to ask permission to mount an appeal.
His parents have said they wanted treatment to continue as his heart was still beating.
Archie's mother Hollie Dance said she was "devastated" by the ruling that his treatment should stop.
'Angelic'
She told BBC Breakfast that she sleeps by his hospital bed each night.
"He's so beautiful - he's angelic. It's no different to at home. He looks peaceful - he's asleep," Ms Dance said.
His mother said she talked to Archie every day and had told him "you really need to wake up now because we've got the biggest battle of our lives and it'll be really great if you actually helped me".
She said she had felt him squeeze her hand.
"He's in there, physically, for whatever reason, whether it's locked-in syndrome, whether he's paralysed... I don't know, but I feel he's in there," she said.
At the High Court in London last week, Mrs Justice Arbuthnot ruled that doctors could lawfully stop providing treatment for Archie.
In a written ruling, the judge concluded Archie died at noon on 31 May based on MRI scans that day.
Members of Archie's family want Court of Appeal judges to reconsider the case.
A spokesman for campaign organisation the Christian Legal Centre, which is supporting Archie's family, said relatives will use Monday's follow-up hearing to ask the same judge to let them mount the appeal.
Relatives must establish they have an arguable case before a full appeal hearing can take place.
