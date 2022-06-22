Shoeburyness residents set up group to stop beach litter
- Published
A new residents' group is being created to try and protect a Blue Flag beach from littering.
The East Beach Residents' Association is being formed due to issues on Shoebury East Beach in Southend, Essex, culminating in "scenes of devastation" after recent hot weather.
It included rubbish "left everywhere" and burn marks on the grass.
Southend City Council said it was "reviewing the situation" after the weekend's events.
Resident Sally Horrigan said on Saturday morning - after the hottest day of the year so far - their "wonderful East Beach" was "a scene of devastation".
She said there was "rubbish everywhere", with barbecue burn marks on the grass.
"The large bins, placed together as far away as possible from where everyone picnics are empty, but the small bins are overflowing," she said.
The new association is backing a council proposal for a total ban on barbecues, but has criticised an authority plan to use part of East Beach as an all-year-round dog-friendly beach, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Both proposals have been put out to consultation.
In a letter to Southend City Council, Peter Lovett, vice-chairman of Shoeburyness Residents' Association, said a new group was being set up because "residents feel so let down".
The residents' association, which currently sits on about 20 committees and shares information from them to its members, said it was about "empowerment and support".
Mr Lovett said barbecues had been a "major concern for years" because East Beach was the only one in Essex where you could legally have one.
He added: "We are now being told that East Beach will be the only beach for dogs to run around next to our Blue Flag beach and across our SSSI protected area."
Southend City Council said it was "disheartening to see large volumes of litter once again left on our beaches and open spaces".
A spokesman said: "Whilst we have had extra street cleaning crews in place, more large bins placed in key locations, and further morning and evening beach clean ups, we will be reviewing the situation at East Beach this week, and considering any actions needed to help with the volume of rubbish being left and subsequently torn open by foxes and birds.
"We would urge that anyone visiting or using Southend's award winning beaches also take responsibility for their litter."