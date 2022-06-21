Stop and search arrests after disorder in Southend
- Published
Police arrested two people and carried out 15 stop and searches following disorder at a seaside city.
Essex Police said two 24-hour dispersal orders were in place at Southend-on-Sea on Friday and Saturday after two people were stabbed.
On Friday, officers arrested one man for robbery and another for possession of an offensive weapon.
Investigations into the assaults, where men sustained non-life-threatening stabs wounds, are ongoing, police said.
Earlier in the day, three teenage girls from London were also arrested in connection with a fight.
Ch Insp Ian Hughes said: "Friday night was extremely busy as people came to the seafront to enjoy the hot weather.
"We had planned ahead to ensure we had a larger police presence than usual in and around the seafront knowing it was going to be busy.
"We believe the most serious incidents of violence on Friday were targeting and carried out by people who had travelled here from London.
He added police had "seen a trend of people coming to Southend from elsewhere", particularly London, to carry out crime and violence.
"I want to be clear - we will not tolerate people coming to Southend to cause trouble. You're not welcome and we will deal with you," he said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk