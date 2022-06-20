Harley Watson's killer said he might run over children, inquest told
A paranoid schizophrenic who ran over and killed a 12-year-old boy previously told police he "might run some school children over", an inquest heard.
Harley Watson died after he was hit by a car outside Debden Park High School in Loughton, Essex, on 2 December 2019.
Terence Glover, then aged 52, admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility and was detained under the Mental Health Act in 2021.
A jury inquest into Harley's death is being held in Chelmsford.
'A monster'
Opening the inquest, senior coroner for Essex, Lincoln Brookes, said Harley's family had raised concerns about Glover's earlier contact with police.
In 999 calls Glover had said "he might run some school children over", Mr Brookes said.
A recording on a device found in Glover's car said: "I'm an animal, I'm a monster and I will kill your children".
A lawyer for Harley's family said that once transcribed the device contained 107 pages of "horrendous, graphic and repetitive" content.
The jury were told by the coroner that Glover had been in contact with police "for some considerable time".
Glover said he felt persecuted by neighbours and their children and made 999 calls to police, some of them abusive, Mr Brookes told the jury.
He told police several times he may run over some schoolchildren, the court was told.
Mr Brookes said the inquest would establish "whether arms of the state and government, whether their involvement in some way either by acts or their mistake or omission in some way caused or contributed to the death".
Det Supt Rob Kirby, of Essex Police, said it was "established quite quickly" that Glover's attack "was a deliberate act".
A statement from Harley's mother, Jo Fricker, read: "I miss my boy beyond words and I would give my life for Harley to have his."
The inquest continues.
