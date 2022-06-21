Witham: £4m new community centre receives approval

A road between houses and a fieldBraintree District Council
The community centre is planned to be built behind the Aldi supermarket on Hatfield Road in Witham

A new multimillion-pound community centre has been backed for development.

Braintree District Council approved the £4.04m funding for the two-storey building on Hatfield Road in Witham, Essex.

The council said it would fund £2.27m for the centre and £1.77m would come from developers.

The centre's plans include a mixed-use hall, kitchen, bar area and changing rooms for the adjacent football pitches.

Frankie Ricci, Conservative cabinet member for communities at Braintree District Council, said the centre would be a "great asset" for local communities to use.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics