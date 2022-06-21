Witham: £4m new community centre receives approval
- Published
A new multimillion-pound community centre has been backed for development.
Braintree District Council approved the £4.04m funding for the two-storey building on Hatfield Road in Witham, Essex.
The council said it would fund £2.27m for the centre and £1.77m would come from developers.
The centre's plans include a mixed-use hall, kitchen, bar area and changing rooms for the adjacent football pitches.
Frankie Ricci, Conservative cabinet member for communities at Braintree District Council, said the centre would be a "great asset" for local communities to use.
