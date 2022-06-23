Children's respite charity Parc (Essex) shuts over money issues
A charity which offered respite care to hundreds of children with additional needs has blamed financial pressures for its sudden closure.
In a letter to carers and parents, Parc (Essex) said it had been struggling for years and was impacted further by the coronavirus pandemic.
"Too many issues have come together at one time," the trustees said.
New plans have since been arranged, the county council said. The BBC has tried contacting the charity for comment.
Charity trustees wrote to parents and carers on Tuesday to outline their reasons for closing.
One trustee had recently "uncovered a previous counting anomaly" which reduced income, they said.
The charity said that issue was under investigation and it had restricted access to funds.
'Financial gap'
They said there had been a financial deficit prior to Covid, with the forced pandemic closures adding further strain.
Unpaid bills from some service users, a reduction in charitable donations and a "one charge fits all" structure for users that was not viable, also contributed to the pressures, the charity said.
Prior to the decision to close, the charity said it approached Essex County Council for a support package but the council had "no legal route to provide such support".
The charity relied on the authority for nearly half of its estimated £700,000 running costs and there was a "financial gap" that fundraising would not bridge.
The trustees said the ongoing financial issues would lead to payment delays.
They added: "We know that you all care about getting the right outcome for the children and young people, as do we.
"We hope you will understand we would not have chosen this route, but we know it is the only reasonable option left to us."
Beverley Egan, the Conservative-led county council's cabinet member for children's services and early years, said since being given notice by Parc (Essex) "alternative arrangements have been put in place for the families affected".
"I would like to reassure families that this decision has not been taken lightly, but we must act in their best interests.
"The funding that would have been spent on the contract with Parc will be redirected to the support efforts to coordinate alternative provision for families.
"There are no savings being considered at any point in relation to this decision," she added.
