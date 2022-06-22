Windrush Day marked at Essex port ship docked in 1948
The arrival of workers from the Caribbean has been marked at the port at which the Windrush docked in 1948.
Migrants were invited by the UK government to help rebuild the "motherland" after the war, and arrived at Tilbury Docks, Essex.
Passengers Alford Gardner and John Richards were among those in Essex for the Windrush Day celebration.
Paul Dale from the Port of Tilbury said the site was "pleased to be able to host this wonderful event".
HMT Empire Windrush arrived in Tilbury on 22 June, bringing workers from Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and other islands, to help fill post-war UK labour shortages.
The ship carried 492 passengers - many of them children.
Earlier, a statue paying tribute to the thousands of people who arrived in the UK from Caribbean countries between 1948 and 1971 was unveiled at Waterloo Station.
Many of the guests in Tilbury travelled on Thames Clipper boats from the event in central London to Essex.
Attendees were treated to music from a local steel pan band, Windrush inspired poetry readings, displays, storytelling and viewed artist Evewright's installation Walkway of Memories which features more than 130 people on the walkway where passengers disembarked.
