Simon Dobbin: Men arrested over death released under investigation
- Published
Five men who were arrested on suspicion of murdering football fan Simon Dobbin have been released under investigation.
The Cambridge United supporter was assaulted after a match at Southend United in March 2015 and left with permanent brain damage.
The 48-year-old died more than five years later, in October 2020.
Essex Police said five men, aged 27, 30, 34, 39, 45, who were arrested by the force, have since been released pending further inquiries.
Mr Dobbin, from Mildenhall in Suffolk, was left unable to walk, talk or move independently after being attacked in Station Approach, Southend.
Previously, Det Supt Stephen Jennings, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said the arrests were made after investigations showed "a direct, causal link to the injuries [Mr Dobbin] sustained".
He said: "Simon was a completely innocent party in the disorder that took place that day and his family have been through an unimaginable time."
In 2017, 13 people were convicted and sentenced in connection with the attack on Mr Dobbin.
Nine men were found guilty of violent disorder, three of conspiracy to commit violent disorder and one of assisting an offender.
Police said medical tests later showed there was a direct link between his death and the injuries he had sustained, and officers opened a murder inquiry.