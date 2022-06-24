Archie Battersbee: Date set for Court of Appeal hearing
- Published
The parents of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support dispute have been given a date for a Court of Appeal hearing.
Archie Battersbee was found unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April.
A High Court judge previously ruled Archie was dead and told doctors they could end his life-support treatment.
Lawyers in the case have said a hearing will take place in the Court of Appeal on Wednesday.
Archie's parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, of Southend, Essex, say his heart is still beating and want treatment to continue.
They were allowed to appeal the decision following a hearing at the High Court on Monday.
The court had previously heard that he suffered brain damage during an incident which his mother believed may have been related to an online challenge.
Doctors treating him at the Royal London Hospital told the High Court it was "highly likely" he was "brain-stem dead" and asked for his life support to end.
Mrs Justice Arbuthnot ruled in favour of the hospital stating Archie was dead due to evidence from MRI scans.
But in a High Court hearing questioning that decision on Monday, she said an argument by the family's legal team that the standard of proof in relation to "declaration of death" should have been higher was a "compelling" reason for the case to be heard by appeal judges.
The Barts Health NHS Trust, which runs the Royal London, said it would not make any changes to Archie's care while his parents sought further legal hearings.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk