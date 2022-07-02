Clacton hosts its first ever Pride event
A seaside resort is hosting its first Pride event, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the movement globally.
A full day of music and entertainment celebrating LGBTQ+ communities will be staged at Marine Parade in Clacton, Essex from 11:00 BST on Saturday.
The free event has been planned since September, with organiser Cheryl Piper admitting she never thought Pride would reach the town.
"It's about bringing people together; there should be no stigma," she said.
"Everyone should be included in everything, no matter who you are and where you're from.
"No one should still be scared, 50 years on from the first Pride, to walk down the road, hand-in-hand with the person they love.
"I do think things are moving - maybe too slowly - but definitely in the right direction."
Pride globally is marking its 50th anniversary and was set up following the Stonewall Inn riots and protests for gay rights in the USA in 1969.
Clacton Pride, which runs until 20:00 BST, followed by a ticket-only after party, has received funding from the National Lottery.
