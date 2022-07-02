Shoeburyness: Plans for dog-friendly beach scrapped after opposition
Plans for a dog-friendly beach have been scrapped after concerns from residents and environmental bosses.
Southend City Council was looking at designating part of East Beach in Shoebury, Essex, for dogs to use all year rather than just in the winter.
Following a consultation it has decided to look for a more suitable spot.
Natural England and Essex Wildlife Trust had raised objections and Shoebury Residents' Association also strongly opposed the plan.
There were concerns about having a dog beach next to the MOD area and adjacent to a Blue Flag beach and a Site of Special Scientific Interest, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A cabinet meeting heard that despite a majority of consultation respondents wanting dog-friendly beaches, Shoebury residents objected, fearing a deluge of dog walkers.
'Other options'
Carole Mulroney, who is responsible for environment and tourism, said the authority was "not closing the door".
"There are other options and we are going to continue to look into them," she said.
"Even those who support a dog-friendly beach express concern about the positioning in Shoebury.
"The residents' association is a powerful voice and one that I'm going to listen to."
Ms Mulroney also said it would be difficult to find a suitable area given the objections received from Natural England and Essex Wildlife but "environment is at the top of this administration's agenda".
"They've formally objected and we can't ignore that," she said.
"Taken with the views of residents it is not my proposal to promote a dog friendly beach at East Beach."
Stephen Wakefield, Independent councillor for Shoebury, said the subject had been "very contentious" and he was "glad that residents had been listened to".