Frinton motorhome fire destroys home and damages another bungalow
- Published
A motorhome fire has destroyed a bungalow leaving a family homeless along with damage to another property.
Firefighters have been damping down hot spots overnight after being called out on Monday afternoon to Heronsgate, Frinton, Essex.
They found the motorhome in a driveway completely alight, with the fire having spread to two properties either side.
Crews from Brightlingsea, Wivenhoe and Chelmsford were called to help deal with the fire.
Nick Singleton of Essex County Fire and rescue said: "Our police colleagues are working with residents on the road to minimise disruption to them.
"I'd like to praise Weeley, the first crew on scene, for working in hard conditions to prevent this fire spreading beyond the two properties affected."
Investigations into the cause of the blaze will take place with UK Power Networks, who worked to restore power to the area.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk