Man admits attacking rabbi outside synagogue in Chigwell
- Published
A man has admitted hitting a rabbi over the head with a brick outside a synagogue.
Rabbi Rafi Goodwin needed hospital treatment after he was attacked outside his synagogue in Chigwell, Essex, on 16 May 2021, police said.
He suffered concussion, cuts and bruises in the attack.
Souraka Djabouri, 19 , of Tudor Crescent, Ilford, London, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm at Chelmsford Crown Court.
He also admitted religiously aggravated damage to Mr Goodwin's vehicle and theft of a mobile phone.
The court heard the attack took place outside the Chigwell and Hainault United Synagogue in Limes Avenue at about 13:15 GMT.
The incident was witnessed by children who were in the car at the time, the court heard.
United Synagogues previously said the community was "deeply distressed" by the "violent attack".
Toby Roseman, prosecuting, said the brick was "used as a weapon".
The case against a second man, Abderrahman Brahimi, 26, was dropped on 18 October when the prosecution offered no evidence.
Djabouri was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on 4 August.
