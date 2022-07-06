Man admits attacking rabbi outside synagogue in Chigwell

Rabbi Rafi Goodwin who was attacked outside his Synagogue on 16 May, 2021.YOUTUBE
Rabbi Rafi Goodwin, pictured in one of his YouTube videos, was attacked outside a synagogue in Chigwell

A man has admitted hitting a rabbi over the head with a brick outside a synagogue.

Rabbi Rafi Goodwin needed hospital treatment after he was attacked outside his synagogue in Chigwell, Essex, on 16 May 2021, police said.

He suffered concussion, cuts and bruises in the attack.

Souraka Djabouri, 19 , of Tudor Crescent, Ilford, London, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm at Chelmsford Crown Court.

He also admitted religiously aggravated damage to Mr Goodwin's vehicle and theft of a mobile phone.

Essex Police
Essex Police carried out extra patrols in the area after the attack to reassure the community

The court heard the attack took place outside the Chigwell and Hainault United Synagogue in Limes Avenue at about 13:15 GMT.

The incident was witnessed by children who were in the car at the time, the court heard.

United Synagogues previously said the community was "deeply distressed" by the "violent attack".

Toby Roseman, prosecuting, said the brick was "used as a weapon".

The case against a second man, Abderrahman Brahimi, 26, was dropped on 18 October when the prosecution offered no evidence.

Djabouri was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on 4 August.

