Colchester MP Will Quince returns as minister one day after resigning
- Published
Colchester MP Will Quince has returned to his role as minister for children and families, one day after resigning.
Mr Quince stepped down from the role on Wednesday over over "inaccurate briefings" about the Chris Pincher affair.
Following the resignation of Boris Johnson, Mr Quince said he was back in the Department for Education.
He will be working alongside the new education secretary, Braintree MP James Cleverly.
During his defence of the PM on Monday, Mr Quince said he had spoken to Number 10 and asked "firmly and clearly" what had happened.
He said it was made clear to him that "the prime minister was not aware of any allegation or complaint made against the former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher".
However, Mr Johnson admitted on Tuesday that he had known about a complaint dating back to 2019, but said he had forgotten about it.
In his letter to Mr Johnson on Wednesday, Mr Quince said he "accepted and repeated assurances" in "good faith" so had "no choice" but to resign.
'A job that I love'
On Thursday, Mr Quince announced his return to government on Twitter.
He said: "In my letter on Wednesday I set out how hard it was stepping away from a job that I love, working every day to improve the life chances of children and young people.
"Pending the appointment of a new PM in the coming weeks, I have been asked and agreed to serve in HM Government."
Mr Cleverly said he was "delighted" to have Mr Quince "back in the department".
The education secretary and Braintree MP has ruled himself out of the Conservative leadership race.
Speaking to BBC Essex, he said: "My wife is going through treatment for breast cancer at the moment and balancing my commitment to my family and the commitment to the country and the commitment to my constituents - that's enough plates for me to be spinning at the moment."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk