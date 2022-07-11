Parc (Essex): Staff at children's charity feel 'massively let down'
Staff at an Essex children's charity which closed without notice have said they feel "massively let down".
Parc (Essex), in Great Notley, near Braintree, offered respite care to hundreds of children with additional needs.
The money was given to Parc by Essex County Council to provide respite care for families. Parc has yet to comment.
It emerged at least £64,000 could not be matched with services the money was intended for.
Former Parc staff have now written an open letter, seen by the BBC, talking of their "sadness and anger" and demanding answers as to why the organisation shut so suddenly.
The letter said staff were only aware of the charity's closure 90 minutes before children were due to arrive.
'Unjust'
In the letter staff spoke of the "shocking and unjust treatment of not only our treasured families, but also us as former staff".
They claimed the 65 former staff have yet to be paid for their last full month of work at the end of June.
"We have been massively let down and feel that we are owed an explanation as to why, after three weeks, our emails are still being ignored and the insolvency process of our beloved charity that we have worked so hard for has still not begun.
"Our formerly Parc families have been so incredibly supportive. It has been humbling to say the least to hear how they felt about Parc, and many a tear has been shed listening to them all.
"To hear of the children becoming so stressed and anxious they are experiencing physical pain and emotional distress breaks our hearts and we feel so helpless, " the letter said.
Parc previously said it had been sharing its financial data with the county council.
Essex County Council said it was alerted to concerns in February 2022 and conducted an investigation.
On 16 May at a meeting with the council, Parc provided its accounts. More than a month later, on 20 June, the council announced its main contract with the charity had been terminated.
Beverley Egan, the Conservative-led county council's cabinet member for children's services and early years, said Parc had contacted the authority to explain it was "no longer able to deliver their contract with us".
A county council spokesperson said: "Following a meeting with the acting chief executive and chair of Parc trustees, and Parc's accountants, the council was left with no alternative other than to make the difficult decision to terminate the short breaks contract with Parc in order to ensure funding could be redirected to the benefit of families accessing the provision."
The council said it was "not involved in the timing of the announcement made to staff" and recognised the "skills and support staff have offered to families for many years".
"A team at the council has spoken directly with 140 families affected and they are working hard to source alternative provision," the spokesperson said.
"We are working with existing providers to create capacity to meet the varying needs of children and young people to offer a choice of clubs and activities.
"Some of that choice will be close to Braintree and other offers further away but with transport to get there. The priority is to ensure alternative provision will be in place in time for the summer holidays."
