Basildon Terry Leeks murder inquiry: £20,000 reward offered
- Published
Crimestoppers has offered a £20,000 reward to help solve the murder of Terry Leeks in Basildon last summer.
Mr Leeks, 46, died after being stabbed in the Northlands Park area at 01.35 BST on 11 July.
A total of 13 people have been arrested. Four - two boys, aged 15 and 17, and two men, both 19 - have been released under investigation.
Nine others face no further action and the charity Crimestoppers has now offered the money to solve the murder.
Mr Leeks was seen cycling along a track in the park and Essex Police have said they believed he intended to meet someone.
He was seen being "chased away" before he was attacked by four to six men.
Essex Police launched a renewed appeal as the first anniversary of Mr Leeks' death approached.
Kind-hearted
His family described him as "very polite and kind-hearted" and said he "would do anything for anyone".
"We miss him dearly and want those responsible brought to justice," they added.
Det Ch Insp Louise Metcalfe said: "Every day that passes where Terry's family don't have justice for his death, it's another day of pain for them.
"There are people out in the community who know what happened to Terry and who was responsible."
Anyone with information has been asked to contact Essex Police on 101 or ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or visit its website.
