Wildfires break out in Heybridge woodland in Essex
- Published
About 20 firefighters spent several hours tackling two wildfires in an area of Essex woodland.
Crews were called to Heybridge Woods View in Heybridge, near Maldon, at about 13:45 BST on Sunday.
The fires were in two separate areas and covered about two hectares (five acres) of woodland and shrubland, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said.
Crews had to set up a "water relay" system because of difficult access, and remained at the scene until 21:20.
Station manager Terry Maher said: "Crews worked extremely hard in very hot and dry conditions to extinguish the two separate fires and prevent them from spreading further."
