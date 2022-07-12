Witham: Four buildings destroyed in suspected arson
- Published
Four buildings have been destroyed after a suspected arson that "could have posed a very real risk to life".
Police and eight fire crews were called to Hatfield Road in Witham, Essex, at 17:10 BST on Monday.
Despite the hot weather, people were asked to keep their windows closed due to the smoke, children were evacuated from a nearby event and part of the A12 northbound was closed.
The area was cordoned off while an investigation got under way.
Neighbouring homes had to have their power cut off while fire crews tackled the blaze to stop it reaching a nearby cornfield and electrical sub-station.
The fire service said three outbuildings and a derelict bungalow had been destroyed by the fire.
Essex Police said they were looking to identify three boys seen leaving the area.
They were are all described as white, aged in their early teens, with brown hair, and one wearing a white T-shirt.
Det Insp Jamie Stirland said the fire "could easily have posed a very real risk to life".
"We believe it was started deliberately and we're treating the incident as arson," he said.
