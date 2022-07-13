Pitsea: Edward Roberts jailed for killing James Robinson
- Published
A man has been jailed for killing a grandfather who he attacked in a dispute of an alleged £25 debt.
Edward Roberts, 48, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of James Robinson, 68, in the Malyons Mews area of Pitsea, Essex in September.
Roberts had denied murder and was due to stand trial, but he then admitted manslaughter before a trial began.
He was sentenced him to seven and a half years in prison at Basildon Crown Court.
Mr Robinson, also known as "Jimbo", sustained serious injuries in the assault on 15 September and died in hospital the following day.
A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was traumatic head injury.
Roberts, of St Mary's Crescent, Basildon, was arrested and a search of his home found a number of items that linked him to the attack, police said.
In a statement issued via Essex Police, Mr Robinson's daughter, who asked not to be named, said: "This has been a long, traumatic experience and I am relieved it is over so I can try to move on in life.
"Dad will always be in our memories and hearts."
Det Ch Insp Julie Gowen, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "That needless assault took place simply because Roberts believed James owed him £25.
"James was a father, a grandfather, a brother and a friend and he is sorely missed.
"I am pleased today that his family will now have the opportunity to move forward, knowing Roberts is being punished for his actions."
The court also confirmed that the murder charge would "lie on file".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk