Essex: Home support scheme aims to cut hospital admissions
Ambulance services have faced increasing pressures in recent years with many currently on the "highest level of alert" due to high demand.
Patients categorised as being of a lower priority could wait hours for an ambulance. To alleviate pressure on health teams, an Urgent Community Response Team (UCRT) was formed in Essex to care for people at home, instead of them having to wait for paramedics to take them to hospital.
The team operates in Thurrock and Mid and South Essex and is made up of specialist and general nurses, health support workers, occupational therapists and physiotherapists.
How does it work and will it relieve the pressure on ambulances and hospitals?
'This will test you'
Nurse Kim Radley works with the response team in mid Essex She says the team helps "bridge the gap" between care staff and the ambulance service.
During one of her visits she went to see Jean, who had been stuck in a chair since 18:30 the night before.
Paramedics had not been able to get to her. Ms Radley was able to get to her and, in doing so, she hopes Jean can stay at home.
"This one will test you to your limit in a way, trying to keep her at home because she might need a lot of people involved to make that work," she says.
"The question is can she wait for some of those things to be put in place? Can we get some of those [things] in place really quickly to avoid her having to go to hospital?"
Jean may need help from carers and specialists, such as occupational health therapists.
Despite such patients needing extra support, the team says being at home is generally better for mobility and mental health.
'A huge difference'
Jean's daughter Tina thinks the response team is a "good idea".
"The ambulance service [workers] are absolutely backs to the wall, they can't get out to people," she says, "the waiting times are ridiculous and they are not their fault, they need some help.
"This could make a huge difference, it has helped my mum that they've come out."
She says when her mum previously needed paramedics she had to "stay on an ambulance then transfer to another ambulance at the end of the shift before she could be admitted into the hospital".
"It makes a huge difference that somebody is available from 08:00 until 22:00. If I'm a bit worried, I've got someone I could ring who'll be out with a short time," she says.
'My mum wasn't the same after hospital'
Rita Thakaria, partnership director for Thurrock Council, Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust and North East London NHS Foundation Trust, says there is "significant evidence" of improved outcomes for people cared for at home rather than hospital.
"You're five times less likely to get an infection, eight times less likely to deteriorate at home and keep your mobility up at home," she says.
"You're looking at 23% less likely to need social care or additional support and finally two-and-a-half times less likely to be readmitted.
"They're powerful statistics."
Ms Thakaria has first-hand experience within her family of how patients can deteriorate if left waiting for care and she says wants to prevent that happening to other people.
"I'm really passionate about the UCRT," she says. "The journey began many years ago when my mum had a fall in the garden putting clothes out on a bank holiday, on concrete, in the garden and waited nine hours for an ambulance.
"It wasn't without paramedics trying but because of the type of fall, we also couldn't get her back through the house."
She told how her, as a result of the fall, her mother needed an "extensive care package" and "stayed in hospital for an extensive period of time".
"[She] wasn't the same lady as [the one] who went into hospital," says Ms Thakaria.
