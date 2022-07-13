Colchester barracks: Four taken to hospital after chlorine spill
- Published
Four people were treated in hospital after a chlorine spill at a swimming pool at a military base leisure centre.
The spillage happened when contractors were making a chlorine delivery at the Corporal Budd VC Gym at Merville Barracks, Colchester, at about midday.
The East of England Ambulance Service said the four people were taken to Colchester Hospital.
An Army spokesman said the casualties were staff and contractors, and the incident would be investigated.
The Colchester Garrison spokesman said emergency services gave the "all clear" just after 15:00 BST but the gym would be closed "for a period of time for cleaning".
"The incident will be fully investigated in co-operation with the relevant authorities," he added.
Five fire crews, plus two specialist hazardous material units, also attended the pool.
