Ongar field fire destroys 20 acres of stubble
About 20 acres of stubble has been destroyed by a fire in a field.
Twelve crews spent about five hours tackling the blaze on Wednesday afternoon in Harlow Road, at High Laver, Ongar, in Essex.
Essex Fire and Rescue crews used hoses, back-pack sprayers and beaters to stop the fire reaching nearby crops and homes, and local farmers dug trenches with ploughs to prevent the spread.
The cause of the fire was believed to be accidental, the fire service said.
"[The fire] was covering a wide area, and thanks to the skill of our control room staff, who guided us to the right places when access was difficult, and the farmers who supported us by digging firebreaks with their plough, we were able to stop this from spreading further, preventing damage to crops and neighbouring properties," station manager Jon Ford said.
He said the firefighters were working in "arduous conditions" and thanked members of the public who provided crews with cold drinks, which were "much appreciated by us all".
