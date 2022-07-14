Laindon: Man found with gun under bed is jailed
A man has been jailed for six years after a loaded handgun was found hidden under his bed in a caravan.
Gjekson Pusi, of Hartington Street, Derby, was arrested on 23 May after police discovered a Glock pistol with ammunition in Laindon, Essex.
He admitted possession of a handgun and ammunition, cocaine and criminal property, and also pleaded guilty to cannabis production.
Pusi, 34, was jailed on Wednesday at Basildon Crown Court for six years.
All sentences will run currently.
Cash, cocaine, cannabis, scales and mobiles worth a total of more than £6,000 were found, the court heard.
Serious crime officers found a cannabis production operation in a trailer, together with nine bags of freshly-harvested buds and "industrial amounts" of growing equipment in two outbuildings.
The seized money will be donated to a local charity chosen by the court.
Det Sgt James Rafiq said: "Pusi has been jailed for six years, which shows how seriously the judge viewed this case.
"We don't tolerate criminals who use guns or who sell or distribute drugs and cause misery in our communities.
"Our streets are now safer because a dangerous man will be behind bars for a considerable amount of time and another gun and a substantial amount of drugs will be destroyed."