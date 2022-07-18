Bocking recycling centre blaze tackled by firefighters
A large fire has broken out at a recycling centre, with about 600 tonnes of waste clothing alight.
Essex Fire and Rescue Service arrived at the blaze in Bocking, Braintree, between Convent Lane and the A131 at Marks Farm, just before 12:00 BST.
It said its control room received more than 60 calls due to the amount of smoke produced.
People have been told to avoid the area and residents advised to keep windows and doors shut.
Eight crews were on site and firefighters were working to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby woodland.
