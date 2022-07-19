Essex: Fire service called out to 130 incidents
- Published
Essex Fire Service says it was called out to 130 incidents during Monday's hot weather.
Among the larger incidents it logged between 08:00 and 23:00 BST were field fires in Braintree, Colchester and Canvey Island.
Incident commander Nick Singleton said it was "probably one of the busiest days of my 30-year career".
He said the dry conditions meant the "smallest ignition source is causing these fires to happen".
He added: "Not only are we having weather-related incidents we've still got the business-as-usual calls from the public who need our help as well... everything is drying out, everything is absolutely tinder dry."
Compared to the last three years, the fire service said it had been called out to three times the number of incidents it usually would at this time of year.
