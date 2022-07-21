Leigh-on-Sea: Man jailed after he killed dad
A martial arts fighter has been jailed for eight years after he killed a "loving and devoted" father who had been out trick-or-treating.
Daniel Ballard, 31, of Southend-on-Sea, attacked Philip Mersh on Leigh Broadway at about 18:00 GMT on 31 October 2021.
Ballard struck Mr Mersh twice to his face, causing him to fall to the ground and he died two days later in hospital.
Ballard was charged with murder but admitted manslaughter and was jailed on 20 July at Southend Crown Court.
Witnesses told police there had been an altercation between the two men before they separated and moved apart.
Mr Mersh raised both hands with open palms to "appease and defuse" the situation.
But Ballard, who had fought three times as an amateur and three times as a professional, moved forward and struck the dad of Leigh-on-Sea as his children looked on.
Members of the public rushed to his aid, including an off-duty police officer, and initiated CPR.
A woman took Mr Mersh's children into her home and away from the unfolding horror.
Tests later showed the fatal injury was caused by Ballard's punch rather than as a result of the impact of his head hitting the floor when he fell.
Tribute
Speaking after the sentencing Mr Mersh's partner, Sarah, paid tribute.
She said: "Phil's moto was to live life to the full, enjoying every moment with family and friends and life will never be the same for everybody that he crossed paths with."
She said the family would now try to "rebuild" their lives and "bring up our loving sons".
Det Ch Insp Louise Metcalfe of Essex Police said: "Philip Mersh's death was a needless tragedy that has left his family devastated.
"He had taken his children trick-or-treating when he was attacked by a man who was trained in causing harm to people.
"The impact of that moment will be felt forever by his partner Sarah and their two boys."
She branded Ballard a "dangerous" man.
