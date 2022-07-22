Braintree: New sensory garden opens to the public
A new garden and plaza designed to be "friendlier" to people living with dementia has opened in Braintree.
The project is part of a £30m regeneration of the Essex town centre.
The garden will be open seven days a week and there are CCTV cameras to deter littering and anti-social behaviour.
Kevin Bowers of Braintree District Council, said: "We hope, as the plants develop and mature, it will be a relaxing place for people to sit."
The design includes elements which aim to make the garden friendlier and "open and calm" for people living with conditions such as dementia.
The plants are textured and scented to stimulate the senses, and the species have been chosen as they should be familiar to older generations.
The council's £30m Victoria Square regeneration also includes 35 new apartments, a bus interchange, public toilets and a twin level car park.
