Harwich Museum to celebrate Hi-de-Hi! holiday camp
- Published
A museum said it was planning to create a new display celebrating Harwich's link with Warner's Holiday Camp, where BBC comedy Hi-de-Hi! was filmed.
The famous TV series was shot at the Warner's site between 1980 and 1988, leaving a lasting legacy for the Essex town.
Thousands of holidaymakers also visited Warner's and popular entertainer Stevie Price recently visited the museum.
He donated his iconic stripy suit from his time working there.
Warner's at Dovercourt Bay was the setting for the fictional camp "Maplin's". Ruth Madoc, Su Pollard and Paul Shane were among the stars of the show.
Tony Tallan, a museum trustee and Hi-de-Hi! fan, said: "We have a real affinity here with both Warner's and Hi-de-Hi.
"People can remember the stars wandering around the town, and of course thousands of people visited and loved the camp.
"We're keen to have Stevie's memories, whether he writes them or records them, and we'll have the exhibition opposite the Hi-de-Hi! cabinet, as they will compliment each other and tell the whole story."
Arlene Ellis, a volunteer at the museum, met with Mr Price back in the 1970s at the camp, long before Hi-de-Hi! crew arrived in the town.
She said: "Stevie was fantastic and was so well-loved by the guests who visited Warner's.
"Everybody remembers him as he was such a bubbly character. He has not changed one little bit."
She said Mr Price would be returning to the museum later this year with a selection of photos from his Warner's days.
Warner's closed in 1990 and the land is now a housing estate.
Paul Box helps to run a Facebook group dedicated to celebrating people's memories of the camp.
He first visited as a 13-year-old in 1977. He said: "I absolutely loved it and the all-round entertainment and family atmosphere.
"There was loads to do for kids and three years later I came to work there for four seasons. They were the best young years of my life.
"The Hi-de-Hi! crew came around the time I left, but I remember that they come at the end of season about late September and start filming the outside shots."
The museum already has a Hi-de-Hi! display for visitors to enjoy and is now planning on adding a dedicated section celebrating the camp.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk