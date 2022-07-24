Harwich: Fryatt Hospital ward evacuated due to nearby fire
A hospital ward had to be evacuated in the middle of the night after a fire took hold nearby.
Essex Fire and Rescue were called to the fire in grassland next to the Fryatt Hospital in Harwich in 23:30 BST on Saturday.
Crews were alerted by members of the public who noticed smoke .
A hospital ward was evacuated as a precaution but the blaze did not reach the hospital building, the fire service said.
The fire, which destroyed three sheds and a row of trees, was extinguished by 01:30.
The cause is unknown, but is not being treated as suspicions.
Karen Nicoll, station manager, said: "Our crews have done really well here tonight to get this fire under control. When we arrived, it was already spreading very quickly and could so easily have been more serious.
"Thankfully, no-one was harmed," she said. "Members of the local community have once again been absolutely fantastic too - offering our firefighters drinks and support is really kind and is something we genuinely appreciate."
