Euro 2022: The Colchester girls team inspired by England's progress
- Published
A coach who runs a girls football team has told how Euro 2022 is "opening up a lot of people's eyes" to progress in the women's game.
Rob Wheeler, 41, manages Colchester City Ladies under 11s and said the tournament had been a big success.
Mr Wheeler said his players were "obsessed" with Lionesses like Millie Bright and Lauren Hemp.
"I think it's great for what it's doing for youth football, and the girls especially," he said.
"It's opening up a lot of people's eyes, including those who would not have given it a second look.
"Now the country has women's football and men's football to look forward to and enjoy."
During the games Mr Wheeler has been messaging the team's WhatApp group asking the girls to make notes of what the England players who play in their positions do well during the games.
He said: "I sent the message out before the game against Sweden for a little bit of fun, saying 'just a bit of fun but make notes of two or three things they do really well.
"I was getting pictures back of pages full of notes, they really, really are so engaged with the team and England's progress has been inspiring them. "
He said managing the team for the past season had been inspiring, especially the normalisation of girls playing football which
Has traditionally been a game for boys and men.
"When I was a lad, girls just did not play football - we didn't let them and it has now changed so much," he said.
"They're incredible to manage. They listen intently and are so willing to learn."
Mr Wheeler, from Colchester, said during the season of managing the girls he had seen shy players become more confident.
Colchester City Ladies play their games across Essex and sometimes into London borough areas.
