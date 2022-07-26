Brentwood: Landowner given three months to remove waste
A landowner has been given three months to remove 300 tonnes of recycling waste and soils dumped illegally on green belt land.
The one hectare site off Ashwells Road, in Pilgrims Hatch near Brentwood, must be returned to its original condition a month later.
Essex County Council said it had hoped the issue could be solved "informally".
It said an enforcement notice was served when a deadline to remove the waste was not met.
The large amount of trommel fines (material derived from the mechanical treatment of waste), building waste, concrete, and other mixed waste had been deposited on a small area of grassed open land.
The council said its inspectors visited the site in February following complaints, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
It added that the landowner was asked to remove the waste and "cease operations" but when "no significant process was made", it served an enforcement notice giving the timescales by which work had to be completed.
Enforcement officer Tom McCarthy told the council's development and regulation committee: "Discussions did take place with the individual involved and officers had hoped this would be a case we could resolve informally without the need of an enforcement notice.
"However the deadline was not met and activities not ceased. Accordingly a decision was made to serve an enforcement notice."
