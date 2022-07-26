Greater Anglia: Trackside fire causes train delays in Essex
- Published
A fire that broke out close to a railway line in Essex has caused disruption to passengers.
Rail operator Greater Anglia said the fire at Thorpe-Le-Soken blocked lines between Colchester, Clacton-On-Sea and Walton-on-the-Naze on Tuesday.
Services were cancelled, delayed or reduced to a half hourly service, a spokesman said.
Network Rail said disruption to services was expected to continue until 15:00 BST.
The fire service tackling the blaze requested that the overhead electric wire was turned off for safety.
Rail replacement buses have been organised.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.