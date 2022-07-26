Braintree: District masterplan for 14,000 homes approved
A masterplan for more than 14,000 homes to be built across Braintree over a 20-year period has been approved.
Braintree District Council was told by the government to find provision for 14,320 homes between 2013 and 2033.
The council said 4,161 homes had been built in the period up to March 2021, with 2,232 under construction.
Some areas planned for development include land east of Great Notley, on which 1,750 homes will be built. The masterplan was backed by full council.
Among the other sites is land east of Broad Road, which could see 1,000 homes, along with 825 homes off Panfield Lane, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Graham Butland, Conservative leader of Braintree District Council, told councillors: "I hope anyone who votes for this plan... will be consistent in the years to come when planning applications come in for sites that are designated in the local plan."
